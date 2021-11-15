Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanger in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE HNGR opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32. Hanger has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

