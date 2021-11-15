Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nucor by 182.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

