Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.