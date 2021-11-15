Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

