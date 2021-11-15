Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

