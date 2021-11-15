Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2,415.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.