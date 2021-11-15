Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 5.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 542.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $301.10 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $194.88 and a one year high of $305.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.34.

