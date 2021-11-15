Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $560,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock valued at $61,115,951. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $268.32 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.64 and a 200 day moving average of $229.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

