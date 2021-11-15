Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

