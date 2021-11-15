Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 385,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 184,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.