Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 291.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,990.12 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,835.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,636.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

