Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 92.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

