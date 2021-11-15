Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Haynes International worth $51,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Haynes International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.