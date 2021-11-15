HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $736.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Largo Resources by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Largo Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Largo Resources by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.