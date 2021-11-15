HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 308.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 139,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.19. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

