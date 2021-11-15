Head-To-Head Analysis: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) versus Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $119.07 million 6.42 $74.98 million $0.39 19.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,447.56 -$404.73 million ($9.69) -6.19

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 31.16% 25.85% 23.14% Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.21% -53.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $99.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.06%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms. The company was founded by Huckel E. Hubert and Patrick J. McEnany in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

