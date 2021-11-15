Head to Head Comparison: Eltek (ELTK) and Its Peers

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eltek to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eltek and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Eltek’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 6.87% 17.60% 7.46% Eltek Competitors -92.64% 12.98% 4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eltek and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $36.71 million $2.61 million 11.46 Eltek Competitors $4.81 billion $117.74 million 10.77

Eltek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Eltek has a beta of -2.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eltek rivals beat Eltek on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

