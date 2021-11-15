Head-To-Head Contrast: Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) vs. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.52 $2.15 billion N/A N/A Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.64 $10.52 million $2.09 7.73

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hang Seng Bank and Summit State Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

