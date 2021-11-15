Head to Head Contrast: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 22.79% 32.07% 6.73%

82.4% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.33 $62.21 million N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 4.19 $79.96 million $25.16 13.25

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Virtus Investment Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus price target of $357.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

