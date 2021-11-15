Head-To-Head Survey: Purple Innovation (PRPL) vs. The Competition

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Purple Innovation to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

This table compares Purple Innovation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 222.33 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 12.95

Purple Innovation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Purple Innovation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 386 505 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 59.47%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.