Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $47,275.80 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $47,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCAT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 364,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,907. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

