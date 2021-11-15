Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.