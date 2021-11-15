HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.54 ($94.75).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €66.02 ($77.67) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

