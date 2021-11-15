Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

Shares of HLIO opened at $107.46 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.