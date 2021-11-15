Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HSDT opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

HSDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

