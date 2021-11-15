Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HSDT opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.
HSDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
