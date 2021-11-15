Hemington Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 678 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $235,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Accenture by 198.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.74. 3,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,010. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $238.09 and a 52-week high of $372.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

