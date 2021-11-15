Hemington Wealth Management Buys 1,521 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $290.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $208.08 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

