Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $339.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

