Hemington Wealth Management Invests $497,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

TLS stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 48,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,225. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

