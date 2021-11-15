HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $655.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,452.47 or 0.99264496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00591942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,089,302 coins and its circulating supply is 263,954,152 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

