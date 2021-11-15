Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

