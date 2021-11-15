HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $55,375.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00221855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086985 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

