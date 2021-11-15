Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given a C$20.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) received a C$20.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.10.

Shares of TSE:HRX traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$19.02. 21,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.85. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.45 and a 52 week high of C$19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.34 million and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

