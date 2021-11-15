Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

