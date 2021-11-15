Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,670 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $45,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

