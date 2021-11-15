Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $423,984.42 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,784,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

