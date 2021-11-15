Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37,478 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

