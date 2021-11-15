Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.96. 16,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

