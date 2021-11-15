Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,552 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

