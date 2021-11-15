Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 79,293 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,293 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Berry Global Group worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

