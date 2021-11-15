Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $15.14 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,460 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,418 shares of company stock worth $6,817,911. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $62.63. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.