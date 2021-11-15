Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,019 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of SunOpta worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $146,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 16,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKL. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

