Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

HLLY stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,781,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

