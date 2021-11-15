HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of HTBI opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,323. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

