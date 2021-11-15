Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.39 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

