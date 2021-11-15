Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

