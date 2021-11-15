Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $99,884.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,860,362 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

