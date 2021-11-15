Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 79,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,292. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

