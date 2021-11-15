Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.