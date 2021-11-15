Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 2,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $8,708,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.