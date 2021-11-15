Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 2,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45.
Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
